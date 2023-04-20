Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ialysos, Greece

Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply
Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 2850 sq.meters in Rhodes island
Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale land of 920 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale fenced land of 18755 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Ialysos, Greece
Plot of land
Ialysos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 550 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The territory has water supply, electricity…
