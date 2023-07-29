Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 399,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land in Epano Vathia, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Choudhetsi, Greece
Plot of land
Choudhetsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Elea, Greece
Plot of land
Elea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€ 570,000
Plot of land in Marathos, Greece
Plot of land
Marathos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Sisses, Greece
Plot of land
Sisses, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view, forest view
€ 230,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 179,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2202 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 188,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 230,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4114 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 299,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 260,000
Plot of land in Paliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.me…
€ 99,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qu…
€ 160,000
Plot of land in District of Heraklion, Greece
Plot of land
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Price on request
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8333 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
Price on request
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Price on request
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 169280 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Price on request
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 430,000
Plot of land in Sisses, Greece
Plot of land
Sisses, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10885 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1025 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 735 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in District of Heraklion, Greece
Plot of land
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1920 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 105,000
Plot of land in Paliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.me…
€ 435,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 240,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Panormos, Greece
Plot of land
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
€ 160,000
