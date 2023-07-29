Seaview Lands for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

UAE
165 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 399,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Epano Vathia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€ 75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Choudhetsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
€ 200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Elea, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€ 570,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Marathos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€ 120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sisses, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view, forest view
€ 230,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 179,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2202 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 188,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 230,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4114 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 299,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 260,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Paliokastro, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.me…
€ 99,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 3300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qu…
€ 160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
District of Heraklion, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8333 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 169280 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Price on request
Recommend
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 430,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Sisses, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10885 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1025 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 735 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€ 150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
District of Heraklion, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1920 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 105,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Paliokastro, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.me…
€ 435,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€ 120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 240,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Panormos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
€ 160,000
Recommend
