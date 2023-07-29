Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 399,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land in Sisses, Greece
Plot of land
Sisses, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view, forest view
€ 230,000
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 230,000
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4114 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 299,000
Plot of land in Rousochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Rousochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
An ideal plot of land is proposed for sale in a strategic position near the new Airport of C…
€ 96,000
Plot of land in Paliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.me…
€ 99,000
Plot of land in District of Heraklion, Greece
Plot of land
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 3200 sq.m…
Price on request
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 610 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Price on request
Plot of land in Amoudara, Greece
Plot of land
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale plot of 3200sq.m. with building possibilityof a hotel in Ammoudara area of Heraklio…
Price on request
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Price on request
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 169280 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Price on request
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 485 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€ 88,000
Plot of land in Kato Gouves, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Vasilies, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 70,000
Plot of land in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 859 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Gournes, Greece
Plot of land
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Kato Gouves, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Kato Gouves, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 512 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 683,000
Plot of land in Bali, Greece
Plot of land
Bali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 222912 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€ 14,000,000
Plot of land in Skalani, Greece
Plot of land
Skalani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 13042 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€ 380,000
Plot of land in Vlichada, Greece
Plot of land
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€ 750,000
Plot of land in Vlichada, Greece
Plot of land
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4425 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€ 105,000
Plot of land in Bali, Greece
Plot of land
Bali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
€ 390,000
Plot of land in Epano Kera, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Kera, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€ 290,000
