UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
Seaview Lands for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
214 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
€ 399,000
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
€ 3,000,000
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Epano Vathia, Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
€ 69,000
For sale land of 1180 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Choudhetsi, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
Elea, Greece
1
1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
Plot of land
Sisses, Greece
1
1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view, forest view
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
€ 179,000
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
€ 188,000
For sale land of 2202 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
1
1
€ 230,000
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 841 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The territo…
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
1
1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
€ 299,000
For sale fenced land of 4114 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 760 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
1
1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies …
Plot of land
Rogdia, Greece
1
1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 648 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Paliokastro, Greece
1
1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.me…
Plot of land
Gouves, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale land of 5576 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 160,000
For sale fenced land of 3300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qu…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale a plot of 38.652 sq m in Hersonissos region. Located on a hill , it has a beautif…
Plot of land
Bali, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 970000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale land of 17000000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale land of 8333 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 10000000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale land of 169280 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 2010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
€ 50,000
For sale fenced land of 366 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map