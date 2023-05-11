Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

214 properties total found
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Epano Vathia, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale land of 1180 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Choudhetsi, Greece
Plot of land
Choudhetsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Elea, Greece
Plot of land
Elea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
Plot of land in Sisses, Greece
Plot of land
Sisses, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view, forest view
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 179,000
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 188,000
For sale land of 2202 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 841 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The territo…
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale fenced land of 4114 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 760 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Rogdia, Greece
Plot of land
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 648 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Paliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.me…
Plot of land in Gouves, Greece
Plot of land
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 5576 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale fenced land of 3300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qu…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a plot of 38.652 sq m in ​​Hersonissos region. Located on a hill , it has a beautif…
Plot of land in Bali, Greece
Plot of land
Bali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 970000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Tsoutsouros, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 17000000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 8333 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 10000000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 169280 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 2010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale fenced land of 366 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The …
