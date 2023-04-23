Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Giannitsa, Greece

31 property total found
Plot of land in Alonia, Greece
Plot of land
Alonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Sfendami, Greece
Plot of land
Sfendami, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
For sale land of 958 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Sfendami, Greece
Plot of land
Sfendami, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2015 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
For sale land of 561 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Sfendami, Greece
Plot of land
Sfendami, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 10,000
For sale land of 10377 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 642 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 3900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Pefkodasos, Greece
Plot of land
Pefkodasos, Greece
€ 28,000
Property Code. 1-842 - Plot FOR SALE in Polikastro Evzonoi for €28.000. Discover the feature…
Plot of land in Arachos, Greece
Plot of land
Arachos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Alonia, Greece
Plot of land
Alonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 34,000
For sale land of 3250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Alonia, Greece
Plot of land
Alonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Alonia, Greece
Plot of land
Alonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Palaio Skyllitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Palaio Skyllitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 144 sq.meters in North Greece
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
For sale land of 3140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in demos pellas, Greece
Plot of land
demos pellas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Alonia, Greece
Plot of land
Alonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
For sale fenced land of 598 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
For sale fenced land of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wat…
Plot of land in Klidi, Greece
Plot of land
Klidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 1098 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Klidi, Greece
Plot of land
Klidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 902 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Klidi, Greece
Plot of land
Klidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale land of 3680 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 3830 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Methone, Greece
Plot of land
Methone, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Alonia, Greece
Plot of land
Alonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale fenced land of 599 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
For sale land of 415 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Sfendami, Greece
Plot of land
Sfendami, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 12500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply. The l…
