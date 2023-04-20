Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Georgioupoli

Seaview Lands for Sale in Georgioupoli, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 1239 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Likotinerea, Greece
Plot of land
Likotinerea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 854 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1240 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 16,000,000
For sale land of 288000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Likotinerea, Greece
Plot of land
Likotinerea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4519 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale fenced land of 15503 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir