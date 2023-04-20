Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Georgioupoli, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 1239 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Exopoli, Greece
Plot of land
Exopoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale is an olive grove with 20 olive trees, in Exopoli near Georgioupoli, Crete. Constru…
Plot of land in Likotinerea, Greece
Plot of land
Likotinerea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 854 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1240 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Likotinerea, Greece
Plot of land
Likotinerea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 1508 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Chambatha, Greece
Plot of land
Chambatha, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 16,000,000
For sale land of 288000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Likotinerea, Greece
Plot of land
Likotinerea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4519 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale fenced land of 15503 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 8923 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Georgioupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Georgioupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 19280 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
