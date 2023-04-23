Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Evros Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale a land of 110000 sq. meters on the Samothraki island. The land offers sea view
Plot of land in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Plot of land
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 560 sq.meters in Thrace. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
