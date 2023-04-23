Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Evros Regional Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
This plot of land is situated in the island of Samothraki. The island of Samothraki has magn…
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Therma, Greece
Plot of land
Therma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in North Greece
Plot of land in Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale a land of 110000 sq. meters on the Samothraki island. The land offers sea view
Plot of land in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Plot of land
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Thrace. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
Plot of land in Chamilo, Greece
Plot of land
Chamilo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale land of 68000 sq.meters in Thrace. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Plot of land
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 1152 sq.meters in Thrace. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Plot of land
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 560 sq.meters in Thrace. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kamariotissa, Greece
Plot of land
Kamariotissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale fenced land of 12500 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has structure, well, …
