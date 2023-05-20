UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
283 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
1
1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
Recommend
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1
1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
Recommend
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1
1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
Recommend
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1
1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1
1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 1079 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of …
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Recommend
1
2
3
...
10
