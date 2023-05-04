Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos kerkyras

Lands for sale in Ereikoussa Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in demos kerkyras, Greece
Plot of land
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir