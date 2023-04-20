Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Epirus, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Spartakhori, Greece
Plot of land
Spartakhori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Spartakhori, Greece
Plot of land
Spartakhori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Argyrotopos, Greece
Plot of land
Argyrotopos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 23000 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…


