Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia

Lands for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Anargiri, Greece
Plot of land
Anargiri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 1651 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has the plot qualifies for a …
Plot of land in Sivota, Greece
Plot of land
Sivota, Greece
3 002 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Sivota, Center: Land Plot 3,002.54sqm. in Zavia, Sivota. The plot is sloping and rests on th…
Plot of land in Mytikas, Greece
Plot of land
Mytikas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale land of 4355 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Agia, Greece
Plot of land
Agia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Peta, Greece
Plot of land
Peta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Epirus. The land plot is located outside the town of Arta…
Plot of land in Ampelokipi, Greece
Plot of land
Ampelokipi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has building permission of 4…
Plot of land in Spartakhori, Greece
Plot of land
Spartakhori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Spartakhori, Greece
Plot of land
Spartakhori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Argyrotopos, Greece
Plot of land
Argyrotopos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 23000 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Sidirichori, Greece
Plot of land
Sidirichori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 411 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale fenced land of 5622 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has well, building p…
Plot of land in Nymfeo, Greece
Plot of land
Nymfeo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 549 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Tsepelovo, Greece
Plot of land
Tsepelovo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale fenced land of 1412 sq.meters in Epirus. The land is located at the area of Tsepelovo
Plot of land in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 205 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Parga, Greece
Plot of land
Parga, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 3080 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has building permission of 600 sq.meters
Plot of land in Parga, Greece
Plot of land
Parga, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir