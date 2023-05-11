Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Epanomi

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Epanomi, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir