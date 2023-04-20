Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Seaview Lands for Sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Chanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Chanakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Smerna, Greece
Plot of land
Smerna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir