Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Lands for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
Plot of land
Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale fenced land of 12700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure,…
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Fonetika, Greece
Plot of land
Fonetika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale land of 12200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Leventochori, Greece
Plot of land
Leventochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale fenced land of 4179 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Leventochori, Greece
Plot of land
Leventochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale fenced land of 4253 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Chanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Chanakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Marathia, Greece
Plot of land
Marathia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 989 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Mirtea, Greece
Plot of land
Mirtea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 5250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply…
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Killini, Greece
Plot of land
Killini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 56161 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Vitineika, Greece
Plot of land
Vitineika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 128587 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Dounaika, Greece
Plot of land
Dounaika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, buildi…
Plot of land in Kladeos, Greece
Plot of land
Kladeos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale Land 6000 sq.meters on Peloponnese,in Olimpia
Plot of land in Palaiovarvasaina, Greece
Plot of land
Palaiovarvasaina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese
Plot of land in Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Plot of land
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale land of 85000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water suppl…
Plot of land in Schinoi, Greece
Plot of land
Schinoi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Smerna, Greece
Plot of land
Smerna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Lampeti, Greece
Plot of land
Lampeti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
The plot is located in the village of Pyrgos, Ilia Region in Peloponnese
Plot of land in Xirochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xirochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Lygia, Greece
Plot of land
Lygia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 5300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Kardamas, Greece
Plot of land
Kardamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 16800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Platanos, Greece
Plot of land
Platanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 100000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, water…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir