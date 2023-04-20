Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality

Lands for sale in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 323 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 664 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 7720 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permission of 30…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir