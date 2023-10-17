Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Elassona Municipality, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 5 048 m²
Land is 5048 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi 1 km from the …
€60,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 388 m²
Land is 388 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
€56,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 750 m²
The land is 750 square meters and is located in Metamorfosi village only 150 meters from the…
€220,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 385 m²
Land is 385 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
€60,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 1 360 m²
Land is 1360 sq. meters and is located in Metamorfosi village 400 meters to the sea. The pro…
€90,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 7 500 m²
Land is 7500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi in Vatopediou …
€55,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 366 m²
Land is 366 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
€50,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 500 m²
Land is 500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi 1500 meters fro…
€45,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
Land is 1700 sq. meters and is located on the hill in front of the beach in Metamorfosi vill…
€200,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 12 500 m²
Land is 12500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi in Vatopedi b…
€130,000
Plot of land in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Area 5 500 m²
Land is 5500 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Metamorfosi 300 meters fro…
€120,000
