  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Seaview Lands for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

86 properties total found
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 360,000
Land for sale with an area of 25,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 1,800,000
Land for sale with an area of 23,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 650,000
Land for sale with an area of 20,000 sq.m. in Cavalier. It has sea views
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 6320 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 6091 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 600,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4100 sq.m. in Caval. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 530,000
Land for sale with an area of 12912 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 4500 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 320,000
Land for sale with an area of 1000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 9200 square meters.m. on the island of Tasos. Electricity is s…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
13 200 m²
€ 1,550,000
Land for sale with an area of 12788 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1250 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water has been supplied on…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 460,000
For sale a fenced land area of 10,500 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 16,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
13 000 m²
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 13,000 square meters in the south of Tassos Island. The plot i…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
12 000 m²
€ 320,000
On the island of Tasos, a land plot with panoramic views is for sale. Land area 12000sq.m. T…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 390,000
Land for sale with an area of 4098 square meters.m. on the island of Tasos. On the territory…
Plot of landin Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5331 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of landin Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 5770 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of landin Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale land of 4098 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of landin Elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
Elaiochori, Greece
1 900 m²
€ 120,000
Eleitheres, Nea Peramos: Plot of 1900sq.m. facade. Situated in a rural area, by the sea on t…
Plot of landin Kastro, Greece
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 28000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of landin Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale a land of 5.500 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot of land is located within w…
Plot of landin Maries, Greece
Plot of land
Maries, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale a plot of land with a panoramic view on the wonderful island of Thassos. The area o…
Plot of landin Kastro, Greece
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale a plot of land of 13.000 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot is 280 meters away…
Plot of landin Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale two lands of 350 and 821 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Lands are only 400 met…
Plot of landin Ormos Prinou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
For sale fenced land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water su…
Plot of landin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of landin Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale fenced land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of landin Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
