Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
76 properties total found
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 6320 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 6091 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 3000 square meters.m. in the cavalier. Water was supplied on t…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 600,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4100 sq.m. in Caval. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 530,000
Land for sale with an area of 12912 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 4500 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 320,000
Land for sale with an area of 1000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 9200 square meters.m. on the island of Tasos. Electricity is s…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 11250 square meters.m. on the island of Tasos. On the territor…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1250 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water has been supplied on…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 460,000
For sale a fenced land area of 10,500 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 16,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
13 000 m²
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 13,000 square meters in the south of Tassos Island. The plot i…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
12 000 m²
€ 320,000
On the island of Tasos, a land plot with panoramic views is for sale. Land area 12000sq.m. T…
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 28000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale a land of 5.500 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot of land is located within w…
Plot of land
Maries, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale a plot of land with a panoramic view on the wonderful island of Thassos. The area o…
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale a plot of land of 13.000 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The plot is 280 meters away…
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale fenced land of 320 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale two lands of 350 and 821 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Lands are only 400 met…
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
For sale fenced land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water su…
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, e…
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale fenced land of 1250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity supp…
Plot of land
Potamia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 160 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 504 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 11250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has well, water sup…
Plot of land
Rachoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, el…
