  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Drymos

Lands for sale in Drymos, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
Area: Liti
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Drymos, Greece
Plot of land
Drymos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale fenced land of 2840 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale land of 5803 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Drymos, Greece
Plot of land
Drymos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 18500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has bu…
Plot of land in Drymos, Greece
Plot of land
Drymos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 15446 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
