  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

Lands for sale in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
3 000 m²
€ 10,000
ID: #LA168 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 3000sqm. Its zoning is resident…
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
3 800 m²
€ 45,000
ID: #1974 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 3800sqm. On the plot there are t…
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
8 000 m²
€ 65,000
ID: #LA170 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 8000sqm. It already includes a …
Plot of land in Drama Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Drama Municipality, Greece
€ 42,000
Property Code. 3-326 - Plot Center FOR SALE. Size: 245 sq.m, Distance from village 200 …
Plot of land in Nikisiani, Greece
Plot of land
Nikisiani, Greece
40 m²
€ 35,000
ID: #ΒΓ98 - Kavala Prefecture, Paggaio: FOR SALE plane plot 40sm facade. It already includes…
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
19 875 m²
€ 800,000
ID: #1491 - Kavala Prefecture, Orfano: FOR SALE plane plot 19875sm with facade length of 94m…
Plot of land in paralia karyanes, Greece
Plot of land
paralia karyanes, Greece
6 000 m²
€ 850,000
ID: #1490 - Kavala Prefecture, Orfano: FOR SALE plane plot 6000sm with facade length of 115m…
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
57 780 m²
€ 2,200,000
Plot 57.780sqm 600 meters from the sea in a privileged position.For a distance of 500m from …
Plot of land in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms 850 m²
€ 30,000
KARIANI BEACH PLOT 850 SQM CORNER, in QUIET LOCATION, with a NICE, 500 METERS FROM the SEA. …
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
20 610 m²
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale land of 6750 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 4300 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in paralia karyanes, Greece
Plot of land
paralia karyanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
