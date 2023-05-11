Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Drama Municipality, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
€ 10,000
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 3 800 m²
€ 45,000
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 8 000 m²
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Drama Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Drama Municipality, Greece
€ 42,000
Plot of land in Nikisiani, Greece
Plot of land
Nikisiani, Greece
Area 40 m²
€ 35,000
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Area 19 875 m²
€ 800,000
Plot of land in paralia karyanes, Greece
Plot of land
paralia karyanes, Greece
Area 6 000 m²
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Area 57 780 m²
€ 2,200,000
Plot of land in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Area 20 610 m²
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land in Kariani, Greece
Plot of land
Kariani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Plot of land in paralia karyanes, Greece
Plot of land
paralia karyanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
