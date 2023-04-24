Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Minoa Pediados

Lands for sale in District of Minoa Pediados, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Tsoutsouros, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Tsoutsouros, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 17000000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Lyctus, Greece
Plot of land
Lyctus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale fenced land of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Lyctus, Greece
Plot of land
Lyctus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
For sale land of 1650 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Lyctus, Greece
Plot of land
Lyctus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale fenced land of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Tsoutsouros, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 870,000
For sale land of 8700 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a wonderfull sea view. Seaside frontl…
Plot of land in Tsoutsouros, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 104 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 104 sq.met…
Plot of land in Tsoutsouros, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoutsouros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale land of 200000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a wonderfull
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir