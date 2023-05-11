Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in District of Heraklion, Greece

243 properties total found
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Sisses, Greece
Plot of land
Sisses, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view, forest view
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 841 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The territo…
Plot of land in Stalida, Greece
Plot of land
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale fenced land of 4114 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 760 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Rousochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Rousochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
An ideal plot of land is proposed for sale in a strategic position near the new Airport of C…
Plot of land in Evangelismos, Greece
Plot of land
Evangelismos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
An ideal plot of land is proposed for sale in a strategic position near the new Airport of C…
Plot of land in Rogdia, Greece
Plot of land
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 648 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Paliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.me…
Plot of land in Gouves, Greece
Plot of land
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 5576 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Voros, Greece
Plot of land
Voros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a plot of 38.652 sq m in ​​Hersonissos region. Located on a hill , it has a beautif…
Plot of land in Bali, Greece
Plot of land
Bali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 970000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, ele…
Plot of land in District of Heraklion, Greece
Plot of land
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 3200 sq.m…
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 610 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Amoudara, Greece
Plot of land
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale plot of 3200sq.m. with building possibilityof a hotel in Ammoudara area of Heraklio…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 169280 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
For sale land of 485 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 2100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Skepasti, Greece
Plot of land
Skepasti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 1018 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies…
Plot of land in Amoudara, Greece
Plot of land
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 550 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply. The land has a moun…
Plot of land in Vasilies, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Plot of land
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 859 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
