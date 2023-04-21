Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in District of Archane - Asterousia, Greece

Plot of land in Ano Kastelliana, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Kastelliana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 2800 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Karkadiotisa, Greece
Plot of land
Karkadiotisa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Partheni, Greece
Plot of land
Partheni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Ano Kastelliana, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Kastelliana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale fenced land of 391200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, ele…
