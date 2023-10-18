Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Pella

Lands for sale in Pella, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Midea, Greece
Plot of land
Midea, Greece
Area 13 200 m²
Property Code. 581725 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Anifi for €85.000 . Discover the feat…
Price on request
Plot of land in Midea, Greece
Plot of land
Midea, Greece
Area 5 500 m²
Property Code. 581688 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Iraio for €35.000 . Discover the feat…
Price on request
Plot of land in Midea, Greece
Plot of land
Midea, Greece
Area 213 m²
Property Code. 621652 - Plot FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €20.000 . Discover the features…
Price on request
Plot of land in Midea, Greece
Plot of land
Midea, Greece
Area 575 m²
Property Code. 601512 - Plot FOR SALE in Midea Anifi for €42.000 . Discover the features of …
Price on request
Plot of land in Midea, Greece
Plot of land
Midea, Greece
Area 1 500 m²
Property Code. 601468 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Poullakida for €12.000 . Discover the…
Price on request
Plot of land in Midea, Greece
Plot of land
Midea, Greece
Area 60 000 m²
Property Code. 1555 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Center for €90.000 . Discover the featu…
Price on request
Plot of land in Midea, Greece
Plot of land
Midea, Greece
Area 1 950 m²
Property Code. 58666 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Agia Triada for €35.000 . Discover the…
Price on request
Plot of land in Midea, Greece
Plot of land
Midea, Greece
Area 8 700 m²
Property Code. 581266 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Poullakida for €280.000 . Discover th…
Price on request
Plot of land in Midea, Greece
Plot of land
Midea, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code. 601416 - Plot FOR SALE in Midea Anifi for €25.000 . Discover the features of …
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir