Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Municipality of Tanagra

Lands for sale in demotike enoteta schematariou, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale fenced land of 12900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply. The…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir