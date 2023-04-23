Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Municipality of Thiva

Seaview Lands for Sale in demotike enoteta plataion, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thiva, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
The building plot of land, is located, in Porto Germeno.A coastal area of the Corinthian Gyl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir