Lands for sale in demos thasou, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 17,000
Property Code. 11109 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €17.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 20,000
Property Code. 11101 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €20.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 30,000
Property Code. 11026 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €30.000. Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 8,500
Plot in the area of Panagia in Thassos. It has a total area of 75 sq.m. It includes a buildi…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 45,000
Property Code. 1418 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €45.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 50,000
Property Code. 1417 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €50.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 35,000
Property Code. 1386 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €35.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 90,000
Plot of 893 sq.m. in the traditional village of Panagia Thassos, buildable. A house of 400 s…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 18,000
Plot 194 sq.m. in Panagia Thassos, in which you can build 173 sq.m. house and it has unlimit…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 80,000
Plot of 1150 sq.m. on the main road to Chrissi Ammoudia in Thassos. It is buildable with a f…
Plot of land in demos thasou, Greece
Plot of land
demos thasou, Greece
€ 180,000
Plot in the area of Panagia in Thassos. It has a total area of 2800sq.m. It is even and buil…
