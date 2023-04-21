Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos paxon

Seaview Lands for Sale in demos paxon, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Gaios, Greece
Plot of land
Gaios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 4280 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Gaios, Greece
Plot of land
Gaios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Bogdanatika, Greece
Plot of land
Bogdanatika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Gaios, Greece
Plot of land
Gaios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of land in Ozias, Greece
Plot of land
Ozias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale land of 49267 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view, moun…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir