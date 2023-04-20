Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. demos parou

Lands for sale in demos parou, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 7750 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Agkeria, Greece
Plot of land
Agkeria, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 85,000
Ref: 1138 - For sale Paros Land total area of 1200 square meters, suitable for tourist inves…
Plot of land in Marmara, Greece
Plot of land
Marmara, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale land of 266 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 266 sq.…
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 5159…
Plot of land in Naousa, Greece
Plot of land
Naousa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 500 s…
Plot of land in Sarakiniko, Greece
Plot of land
Sarakiniko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4285 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 200 sq…
