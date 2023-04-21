Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in demos pangaiou, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in demos pangaiou, Greece
Plot of land
demos pangaiou, Greece
€ 22,000
Property Code. 3-481 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Eleftheroupoli Center for €22.000 . Discover…
Plot of land in demos pangaiou, Greece
Plot of land
demos pangaiou, Greece
12 490 m²
€ 70,000
Plot of land for sale in Loutra Eleftheres, in a verdant area and with a wonderful view to t…
