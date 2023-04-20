Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in demos leukadas, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4010 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1010 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Athani, Greece
Plot of land
Athani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 5048 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Kariotes, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
For sale land of 190000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view, mountain view,…
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale land of 137000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view, mountain view,…
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 22182 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view, mountain view, …
