Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos lankada

Lands for sale in demos lankada, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in demos lankada, Greece
Plot of land
demos lankada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir