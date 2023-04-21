Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. demos kythnou

Lands for sale in demos kythnou, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale land of 4925 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 200 sq…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 4167 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buil…
Plot of land in Dryopida, Greece
Plot of land
Dryopida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 19795 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 150 s…
Plot of land in Dryopida, Greece
Plot of land
Dryopida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale land of 187000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Kanala, Greece
Plot of land
Kanala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buil…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir