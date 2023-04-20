Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kilkis

Lands for sale in demos kilkis, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Mikrokambos, Greece
Plot of land
Mikrokambos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 820 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Kato Poroia, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Poroia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 49,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Serres. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.meters
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir