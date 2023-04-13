Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in demos kerkyras, Greece

285 properties total found
Plot of landin Lakones, Greece
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of landin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of landin Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2273 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Agios Gordios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 1571 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2187 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 2228 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of landin Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of landin Ermones, Greece
Plot of land
Ermones, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of landin Ano Garouna, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Garouna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of landin Agios Prokopios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Prokopios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, c…
Plot of landin Nissaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nissaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
The plot is located in Viglathuri area
Plot of landin Sokraki, Greece
Plot of land
Sokraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 4056 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Agios Markos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Markos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 90000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Chalikounas, Greece
Plot of land
Chalikounas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of landin Pentáti, Greece
Plot of land
Pentáti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of landin Gastouri, Greece
Plot of land
Gastouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of landin Sinarades, Greece
Plot of land
Sinarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale a land plot 4.260 sq.m in the area of Sinarades in the western part of the island o…
Plot of landin Agios Mattheos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
A land plot of 6.000 sq.m is for sale in the Prasoudi area in the southwest of Corfu island.…
Plot of landin Pelekas, Greece
Plot of land
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale, a land plot of 4.500 sq.m in the Pelekas area in the western part of the island, 1…
Plot of landin Kompitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kompitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 13700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply. The…
Plot of landin Souleika, Greece
Plot of land
Souleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of landin Agios Elias, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Elias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1900 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of landin Agios Stefanos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 15233 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of landin Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has structure, water su…
Plot of landin Perithia, Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, bui…
Plot of landin Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of landin Kontokali, Greece
Plot of land
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of landin Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of landin demos kerkyras, Greece
Plot of land
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of landin Perithia, Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 3800 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
