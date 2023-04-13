Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in demos kerkyras, Greece

864 properties total found
Plot of landin Lakones, Greece
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of landin Perithia, Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 3675 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Perithia, Greece
Plot of land
Perithia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale land of 2206 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of landin Gouvia, Greece
Plot of land
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 607,000
For sale land of 4892 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Mantouki, Greece
Plot of land
Mantouki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,400
For sale land of 135 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2273 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Agios Gordios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 1571 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Alykes Potamou, Greece
Plot of land
Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 6145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Peroulades, Greece
Plot of land
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale, a land plot of 371 sq.m located in the village of Peroulades. The plot is accessed…
Plot of landin Acharavi, Greece
Plot of land
Acharavi, Greece
€ 85,000
Due to its location and its unique panoramic view - combining the blue of the sea with the g…
Plot of landin Potamos, Greece
Plot of land
Potamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
For sale land of 2282 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Spartilas, Greece
Plot of land
Spartilas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 9500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Kalafationes, Greece
Plot of land
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2033 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Kalafationes, Greece
Plot of land
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 496 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Kalafationes, Greece
Plot of land
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 2079 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2187 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 2228 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of landin Marathias, Greece
Plot of land
Marathias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of landin Ermones, Greece
Plot of land
Ermones, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a mountain view
Plot of landin Agii Deka, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Gouvia, Greece
Plot of land
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 2413 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view
Plot of landin Agios Stefanos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 1070 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Plot of landin Kompitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kompitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Kompitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kompitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Kouramaditika, Greece
Plot of land
Kouramaditika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 60000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
