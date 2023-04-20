Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos kephallenias

Lands for sale in demos kephallenias, Greece

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Plot of land in Katochori, Greece
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
Plot of land in Lixouri, Greece
Plot of land
Lixouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
Plot of land in Markoulata, Greece
Plot of land
Markoulata, Greece
€ 500,000
ID: #W101 - Kefallinia Prefecture, Kefalonia: FOR SALE inclining plot 252sm with facade leng…
Plot of land in Mesovounia, Greece
Plot of land
Mesovounia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 153 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land in Poros, Greece
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 74,500
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Lakithra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakithra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale Land 6681 sq.meters located in Lakithra area, in the south of Kefalonia. This large…
Plot of land in Chaliotata, Greece
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 6113 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Chaliotata, Greece
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 5491 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Fiskardo, Greece
Plot of land
Fiskardo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, city view. …
Plot of land in Thiramonas, Greece
Plot of land
Thiramonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1050 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Faraklata, Greece
Plot of land
Faraklata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 14700 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir