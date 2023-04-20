Lands for sale in demos kephallenias, Greece

UAE
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The plot is located in Livadi, Kefalonia
Plot of land
Katochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 27200 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain …
Plot of land
Lixouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
Plot of land
Markoulata, Greece
€ 500,000
ID: #W101 - Kefallinia Prefecture, Kefalonia: FOR SALE inclining plot 252sm with facade leng…
Plot of land
Mesovounia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 153 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land
Poros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 74,500
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land
Lakithra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale Land 6681 sq.meters located in Lakithra area, in the south of Kefalonia. This large…
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 6113 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Chaliotata, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 5491 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Fiskardo, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The land has a wonderfull sea view, city view. …
Plot of land
Thiramonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1050 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Faraklata, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 14700 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of…
