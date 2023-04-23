Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in demos ithakes, Greece

Plot of land in Lefki, Greece
Plot of land
Lefki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 7318 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mount…
Plot of land in Vathý, Greece
Plot of land
Vathý, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 580 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Vathý, Greece
Plot of land
Vathý, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view. The price inclu…
