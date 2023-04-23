Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos ithakes

Mountain View Lands for Sale in demos ithakes, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Lefki, Greece
Plot of land
Lefki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 7318 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mount…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir