Seaview Lands for Sale in demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Agios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, the p…
Plot of land in Neochori, Greece
Plot of land
Neochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 1003 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, build…
