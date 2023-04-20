Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos istiaias-aidepsou

Lands for sale in demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Gialtra, Greece
Plot of land
Gialtra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
Plot of land in Agios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Gialtra, Greece
Plot of land
Gialtra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 22,500
For sale land of 350 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agriovotano, Greece
Plot of land
Agriovotano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 950 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale fenced land of 1024 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
Plot of land in Edipsos, Greece
Plot of land
Edipsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has electricity supply…
Plot of land in Vasilika, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale fenced land of 920 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale land of 1680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Agios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, the p…
Plot of land in Agiokambos, Greece
Plot of land
Agiokambos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 64000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land is located in Euboea in Agi…
Plot of land in Galatsona, Greece
Plot of land
Galatsona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
The plot is located on the island of Evia, in the municipality of Istiea, in the area of Galatsona
Plot of land in Neochori, Greece
Plot of land
Neochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 1003 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, build…
