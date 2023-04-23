Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos diou - olympou

Seaview Lands for Sale in demos diou - olympou, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Nei Pori, Greece
Plot of land
Nei Pori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 3470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply…
Plot of land in Platanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale fenced land of 4600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale land of 21919 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Nei Pori, Greece
Plot of land
Nei Pori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 992 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 871 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 903 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1022 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir