  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos diou - olympou

Mountain View Lands for Sale in demos diou - olympou, Greece

22 properties total found
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 32,500
For sale land of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 2204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view, forest view
Plot of land in Nei Pori, Greece
Plot of land
Nei Pori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 3470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply…
Plot of land in Platanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale fenced land of 4600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 4008 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale land of 21919 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, electricity su…
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 980 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale fenced land of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wat…
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
For sale land of 325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, water sup…
Plot of land in Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 994 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Nei Pori, Greece
Plot of land
Nei Pori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 992 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 26,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view, forest view
Plot of land in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1022 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Platanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 18600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, building perm…
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission …
