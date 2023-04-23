UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos diou - olympou
Lands for sale in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 32,500
For sale land of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 2204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view, forest view
Plot of land
Nei Pori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 3470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 5859 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply…
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale fenced land of 4600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 4008 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale land of 21919 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale land of 43500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, electricity su…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 980 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale fenced land of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, wat…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 520 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
For sale land of 325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, water sup…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 994 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Nei Pori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 992 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 26,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view, forest view
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 871 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 903 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
demos diou - olympou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1022 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Platanakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 18600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, building perm…
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map