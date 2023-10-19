Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Chios

Lands for sale in Municipality of Chios, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Nenita, Greece
Plot of land
Nenita, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1409 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a build…
€71,000
Plot of land in Avgonyma, Greece
Plot of land
Avgonyma, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€200,000
Plot of land in Katarraktis, Greece
Plot of land
Katarraktis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 76000 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of 2500 s…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Chios, Greece
Plot of land
Chios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Chios island There is a possibility to built a hotel of more …
€3,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir