Lands for sale in demos chalkideon, Greece

Plot of land in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Plot of land
Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale land of 1075 sq.meters in Attica
Plot of land in demos chalkideon, Greece
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
Plot of land in Kalamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
Plot of land in Avlida Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Avlida Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 5035 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Strofylia, Greece
Plot of land
Strofylia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 829 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Sykamino, Greece
Plot of land
Sykamino, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale fenced land of 14086 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located in the village o…
Plot of land in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale fenced land of 12900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply. The…
Plot of land in Agii Apostoli, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Apostoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
A plot of 3000 sq ft is for sale in Kalamo, Attica. The plot builds a house of 200 sq.m. Loc…
Plot of land in Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Seta, Greece
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Fylla, Greece
Plot of land
Fylla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Kastela, Greece
Plot of land
Kastela, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Seta, Greece
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1043 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Makrychori, Greece
Plot of land
Makrychori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 4886 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull forest view…
Plot of land in demos chalkideon, Greece
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in demos chalkideon, Greece
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
Plot of land in demos chalkideon, Greece
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has structure, water su…
Plot of land in Nea Artaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 524 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nerotrivia, Greece
Plot of land
Nerotrivia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale fenced land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
Plot of land in Nea Artaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 471 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The plot of land has a building permi…
Plot of land in Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The plot of land is located in Eretria…
Plot of land in Panorama, Greece
Plot of land
Panorama, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Eretria, Greece
Plot of land
Eretria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in demos chalkideon, Greece
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 1079 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of …
