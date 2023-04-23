UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos chalkideon
Lands for sale in demos chalkideon, Greece
Clear all
335 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale land of 1075 sq.meters in Attica
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
Plot of land
Avlida Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 5035 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Strofylia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 829 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission …
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Sykamino, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale fenced land of 14086 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located in the village o…
Plot of land
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale fenced land of 12900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply. The…
Plot of land
Agii Apostoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
A plot of 3000 sq ft is for sale in Kalamo, Attica. The plot builds a house of 200 sq.m. Loc…
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Fylla, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Kastela, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1043 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Makrychori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 4886 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull forest view…
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has structure, water su…
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 524 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Nerotrivia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale fenced land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 471 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The plot of land has a building permi…
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The plot of land is located in Eretria…
Plot of land
Panorama, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Eretria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission…
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 1079 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
12
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map