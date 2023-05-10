Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele

Seaview Lands for Sale in demos aristotele, Greece

92 properties total found
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Ammouliani, Greece
Plot of land
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Gomati, Greece
Plot of land
Gomati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Plot of land in Gomati, Greece
Plot of land
Gomati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Plot of land in Gomati, Greece
Plot of land
Gomati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land in Ammouliani, Greece
Plot of land
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 445,000
Plot of land in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Plot of land
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
Plot of land in Nautilus, Greece
Plot of land
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Gomati, Greece
Plot of land
Gomati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Plot of land in Ierissos, Greece
Plot of land
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
